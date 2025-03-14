Sybiha reacted to Putin's refusal to cease fire
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiha reacted to Putin's refusal to a truce, emphasizing that this shows the unwillingness of the Russian Federation to stop the war. Ukraine supported the US proposal for a ceasefire.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reacted to the refusal of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from a 30-day truce. He stressed that in this way the aggressor state showed its unwillingness to stop the war against our state, reports UNN.
That's the difference. Ukraine said "yes" to the US proposal for a ceasefire. Because Ukraine wants peace. Putin, instead of saying "yes", puts forward various conditions,
Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine seeks to end the war, while Putin wants to continue it. to continue the war.
The rest of his words are just a smokescreen
Addition
Classified US intelligence reports question Putin's willingness to end the war against Ukraine. It is noted that even if a truce is signed, the head of the Kremlin is likely to violate it.
Also, the Russian leadership uses narratives similar to those that the Kremlin used to justify its invasion of Ukraine to create informational conditions to justify future aggression against NATO member states.