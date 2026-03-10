Sybiha reacted to Hungary's blackmail regarding Oschadbank's money

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the statements of the Hungarian authorities about their intentions to withhold Oschadbank's money to pressure the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline a state blackmail. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The masks are off. Hungarian officials no longer hide their blackmail. They openly admit to taking hostages and stealing money for ransom. Such actions must be called by their name: state terrorism. We call for clear international condemnation. - the minister's statement reads.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying a batch of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ordered the batch of Ukrainian cash and gold, confiscated last week by Hungarian authorities, to be held for up to 60 days while the country's tax service conducts an investigation.