Sybiha on the composition of the Russian delegation: unseriousness and contempt

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Turkey demonstrates a lack of seriousness regarding peace and contempt for its partners. He told journalists in Turkey on Thursday, reports UNN.

"(Demonstrates - ed.) a lack of seriousness regarding peace. This is contempt for its partners in the context of the peace process," - said Sybiha, commenting on the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations.

He also noted that during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they discussed everything that serves peace efforts.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha arrived in Ankara to participate in the negotiations of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reminder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov might be present at the meeting. Putin was also not listed by the Kremlin as a participant in the negotiations in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.