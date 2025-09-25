Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters: what is known

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 4670 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 10511 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 17216 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 45240 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 32843 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 57674 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57069 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75391 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55665 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47300 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
54%
761mm
Popular news
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 30561 views
15 trains delayed after Russia's night attack, two of them by more than 5 hours - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 25, 10:30 AM • 14219 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 18414 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 26746 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 18285 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 11499 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 18331 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 26792 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 45240 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 30603 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 18459 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 28244 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 61936 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 120091 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 78330 views
Actual
Fox News
Sukhoi Su-24
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters. They discussed cooperation to end Russian aggression, the fate of deported Ukrainian children, and the situation on the battlefield.

Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters: what is known

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. The event took place at the UN headquarters, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha and Sinirlioğlu discussed steps for cooperation and diplomatic activities aimed at ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed the OSCE Secretary General about the situation on the battlefield and drew attention to the fate of Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia.

Russia is the main obstacle to peace, as it continues to escalate terror against Ukraine, carrying out continuous attacks on our cities, deliberately shelling civilian infrastructure and holding innocent civilians hostage.

- Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine is the cornerstone of the future security architecture in the OSCE region.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Andriy Sybiha met with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine