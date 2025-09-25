Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu at UN Headquarters: what is known

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. The event took place at the UN headquarters, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha and Sinirlioğlu discussed steps for cooperation and diplomatic activities aimed at ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed the OSCE Secretary General about the situation on the battlefield and drew attention to the fate of Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia.

Russia is the main obstacle to peace, as it continues to escalate terror against Ukraine, carrying out continuous attacks on our cities, deliberately shelling civilian infrastructure and holding innocent civilians hostage. - Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine is the cornerstone of the future security architecture in the OSCE region.

Recall

