Sybiha discussed Ukraine's European integration and its accession to NATO with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho. The parties discussed Ukraine's European integration, NATO accession, and defense cooperation.

Sybiha discussed Ukraine's European integration and its accession to NATO with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament

During a meeting with Jussi Halla-aho, Speaker of the Parliament of Finland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed the role of parliamentary diplomacy, defense cooperation, Ukraine's European integration, and its accession to NATO.

A special sign of support was the conversation that the Finnish speaker conducted in Ukrainian.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

"It was a real pleasure to meet with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho. We discussed the important role of parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation in the field of defense, the cessation of our obligations under the Ottawa Convention, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO."

- said Sybiha. 

He also expressed gratitude to the Finnish Parliament for its consistent support of Ukraine and Jussi Halla-aho's personal contribution to strengthening common values at the international level.

"As a sign of special respect and honor for Ukraine, Mr. Speaker conducted the negotiations, impressively fluent in Ukrainian. We deeply appreciate this. Thank you!"

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ceasefire and release of OSCE SMM staff from Russian captivity: Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General31.07.25, 20:04 • 1468 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
NATO
European Union
Finland
Ukraine