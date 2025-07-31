Sybiha discussed Ukraine's European integration and its accession to NATO with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho. The parties discussed Ukraine's European integration, NATO accession, and defense cooperation.
During a meeting with Jussi Halla-aho, Speaker of the Parliament of Finland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed the role of parliamentary diplomacy, defense cooperation, Ukraine's European integration, and its accession to NATO.
A special sign of support was the conversation that the Finnish speaker conducted in Ukrainian.
"It was a real pleasure to meet with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho. We discussed the important role of parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation in the field of defense, the cessation of our obligations under the Ottawa Convention, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO."
He also expressed gratitude to the Finnish Parliament for its consistent support of Ukraine and Jussi Halla-aho's personal contribution to strengthening common values at the international level.
"As a sign of special respect and honor for Ukraine, Mr. Speaker conducted the negotiations, impressively fluent in Ukrainian. We deeply appreciate this. Thank you!"
