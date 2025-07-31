$41.770.02
Ceasefire and release of OSCE SMM staff from Russian captivity: Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu. They discussed a ceasefire, the release of captured OSCE staff, and the reform of the organization.

Ceasefire and release of OSCE SMM staff from Russian captivity: Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the sidelines of the conference dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. During the conversation, he emphasized the importance of an unconditional ceasefire, the release of OSCE staff from Russian captivity, and the need to reform the Organization itself, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I informed the Secretary General about the results of the last Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul and emphasized the need for a meeting of leaders and a full and unconditional ceasefire 

- said Sybiha.

He added that the Ukrainian side continues to "demand the immediate and unconditional release of three OSCE SMM staff members who are in Russian captivity."

Sybiha also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to the principles of the Helsinki Final Act and emphasized "the need to reform the OSCE and increase its functionality."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive reform of the OSCE, which will include five steps to bring the organization out of its deadlock. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced this during a visit to Helsinki on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act.

Alona Utkina

Politics
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Helsinki
Istanbul
Ukraine