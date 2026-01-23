$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 11310 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 12579 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 20263 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 44252 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 20642 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 23760 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32534 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 70525 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34868 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
Sybiha discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the Holy See with the Apostolic Nuncio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas. They discussed the transfer of St. Nicholas Church to the Catholic community and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

Sybiha discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the Holy See with the Apostolic Nuncio

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of interaction between Ukraine and the Holy See, as well as further steps for the development of bilateral dialogue. 

The interlocutors paid special attention to the importance of transferring St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral in Kyiv to the Catholic community as a step that will contribute to strengthening relations between Ukraine and the Holy See.

Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his prayers and moral solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as for his consistent support of Ukraine.

We appreciate the efforts of the Holy See in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the war, in particular regarding assistance to Ukrainian children - promoting their recovery and the return of those who were illegally deported by Russia.

- emphasized the head of Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister also informed the Apostolic Nuncio about the progress of peace initiatives and the consequences of Russian missile terror against Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

In addition, Andriy Sybiha thanked the Roman Catholic community for actively advocating for Ukraine's interests on the international stage.

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy system12.01.26, 05:26 • 4812 views

Olga Rozgon

