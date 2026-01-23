Sybiha discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the Holy See with the Apostolic Nuncio

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of interaction between Ukraine and the Holy See, as well as further steps for the development of bilateral dialogue.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the importance of transferring St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral in Kyiv to the Catholic community as a step that will contribute to strengthening relations between Ukraine and the Holy See.

Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his prayers and moral solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as for his consistent support of Ukraine.

We appreciate the efforts of the Holy See in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the war, in particular regarding assistance to Ukrainian children - promoting their recovery and the return of those who were illegally deported by Russia. - emphasized the head of Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister also informed the Apostolic Nuncio about the progress of peace initiatives and the consequences of Russian missile terror against Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

In addition, Andriy Sybiha thanked the Roman Catholic community for actively advocating for Ukraine's interests on the international stage.

