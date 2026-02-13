Sybiha considers talks on fixing the date of EU accession realistic, speaks about working with European partners

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha considers talks about setting a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU, which was previously announced as 2027, realistic, emphasizing that Ukraine is actively consulting with European partners and expects to find a formula to overcome the Hungarian veto, as he told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha answered whether it is possible to fix the date of Ukraine's accession to the EU, noting: "All these talks are realistic. Ukraine openly puts forward the demanding positions that we expect."

"We should not forget that there are also the Western Balkans, there is also Moldova, so this is a complex issue, and we are working comprehensively with our European partners. It is very important to clearly understand that Ukraine is categorically against "decoupling", I mean - our path with Moldova is common regarding EU membership," the Foreign Minister also pointed out.

Regarding accession, he emphasized that he believes that "all these talks are realistic." "We proceed from the situation we have today, for us our EU membership is an element of security guarantees. Therefore, we are currently holding active consultations with our European partners," Sybiha said.

"I remind you that we received a letter with "benchmarks" for three clusters. It seems to me that we should expect the next correct steps in this area in the near future during the Cypriot presidency. And I say this so that a formula can be found to overcome the Hungarian veto. Today, one of the key obstacles is Hungary's position, which politically blocks our path to the EU, abusing its status as an EU and NATO country," Sybiha noted.

Zelenskyy wants a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU