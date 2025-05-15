Sybiga met with Sikorski in Turkey: what was discussed

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski in Antalya to discuss the latest developments and peace efforts. He reported this on the social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to Sybiha, they coordinated joint efforts to increase pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace.

I was glad to meet my Polish friend Radosław Sikorski in Antalya to discuss the latest developments and peace efforts. I thanked Poland for its consistent support of Ukraine in all areas - Sybiha wrote.

He also emphasized the importance of unblocking the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Recall

On the eve, Polish customs officers reported the termination of the strike and the resumption of the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint in both directions. Truck traffic has been restored to normal.

Checkpoints on the border with Slovakia and Hungary will be temporarily closed