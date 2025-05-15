Sybiga met with Sikorski in Turkey: what was discussed
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Radosław Sikorski in Antalya to discuss peace and thanked him for his support. They coordinated efforts to increase pressure on Russia.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski in Antalya to discuss the latest developments and peace efforts. He reported this on the social network X, UNN informs.
Details
According to Sybiha, they coordinated joint efforts to increase pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace.
I was glad to meet my Polish friend Radosław Sikorski in Antalya to discuss the latest developments and peace efforts. I thanked Poland for its consistent support of Ukraine in all areas
He also emphasized the importance of unblocking the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Recall
On the eve, Polish customs officers reported the termination of the strike and the resumption of the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint in both directions. Truck traffic has been restored to normal.
