Sybiga commented on Putin's proposal for a truce on May 9

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11358 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

09:29 AM • 35955 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65479 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

08:43 AM • 115303 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 69668 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216327 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 160937 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114361 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137527 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 107644 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28614 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
08:43 AM • 115303 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103738 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136732 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216327 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1376 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5114 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22340 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54227 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88042 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Sybiga commented on Putin's proposal for a truce on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3552 views

Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations in any format if Russia is ready for a long-term ceasefire, not just a short-term truce on May 9. Sybiga stressed the need for real action.

Sybiga commented on Putin's proposal for a truce on May 9

Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine reiterates its readiness for peace talks in any format, as soon as we see that Russia is really ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for "peaceful populism" or a short-term propaganda ceasefire for the sake of the May 9 parade

- Sybiha said.

He also added that the aggressor state can demonstrate a genuine willingness to negotiate peace by agreeing to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days.

If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are ready too

- added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also added that Russia should stop talking about being ready for peace and should start acting by agreeing to a long-term ceasefire.

Russia should stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by unconditionally agreeing to a real and lasting ceasefire. When the fire ceases, negotiations can begin - in any format that brings peace

- the minister summed up.

Addition

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, stated that the proposal of dictator Vladimir Putin for a truce until Victory Day is "the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions".

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo stated that Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine. This is happening against the background of negotiations on a peace agreement. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Ukraine
