Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine reiterates its readiness for peace talks in any format, as soon as we see that Russia is really ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for "peaceful populism" or a short-term propaganda ceasefire for the sake of the May 9 parade - Sybiha said.

He also added that the aggressor state can demonstrate a genuine willingness to negotiate peace by agreeing to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days.

If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are ready too - added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also added that Russia should stop talking about being ready for peace and should start acting by agreeing to a long-term ceasefire.

Russia should stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by unconditionally agreeing to a real and lasting ceasefire. When the fire ceases, negotiations can begin - in any format that brings peace - the minister summed up.

Addition

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, stated that the proposal of dictator Vladimir Putin for a truce until Victory Day is "the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions".

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo stated that Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine. This is happening against the background of negotiations on a peace agreement.