Switzerland to provide 1.5 billion francs to Ukraine over the next three years

Switzerland plans to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion francs for the period from 2025 to 2028. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amherd during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The President of Switzerland emphasized that her country would be deeply involved in the issue of peace in Ukraine.

"Switzerland will continue to advocate for a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine in the future. Switzerland is happy to be able to contribute to this. The country sees its special focus on rebuilding Ukraine. Rebuilding Ukraine is of strategic importance for the stability of the continent," Amherd added.

She also reminded that the Swiss Federal Council has allocated 100 million francs for humanitarian demining in Ukraine in 2024-2027.

During his visit to Switzerland , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Chairman of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly Eric Nussbaumer and the Chairman of the Council of Cantons Eva Herzog, as well as with the heads of parties and factions of the Swiss Federal Assembly.