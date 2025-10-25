$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1974 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 7722 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12328 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 12210 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 15511 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 30545 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 47639 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36723 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38212 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31427 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
84%
740mm
Popular news
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 20652 views
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districtsOctober 25, 01:34 AM • 7272 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 25, 03:04 AM • 12768 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11351 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6292 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 3614 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12322 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 31782 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 53951 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 47145 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6414 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11415 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 19728 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 22865 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 34742 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Gold
Series

Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

On October 26, 2025, Ukraine will switch to winter time, moving the clock hands back one hour. Psychologist Kateryna Kononova explained the impact of time change on the body and gave advice on adaptation.

Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt

On the night of Sunday, October 26, 2025, Ukrainians will turn their clocks back one hour. In a comment to UNN, psychologist Kateryna Kononova said that changing the clock hands affects a person, as there is a certain change in the hormonal and biological cycle.

When Ukraine switches to "winter time" in 2025

The transition to winter time will take place on the night from Saturday to Sunday - from October 25 to October 26, 2025. At 4:00 AM, the clock hands should be moved back one hour - that is, from 4:00 AM to 3:00 AM. This means that from Sunday, Ukrainians will sleep an hour longer, and dawn will begin earlier.

The first attempts to change clocks appeared in 1908 in Great Britain to save coal. In Ukraine, this principle was introduced in 1981, and since 1996, the current system of transitions has been in effect in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 of 1996, which establishes two transitions each year - to summer and winter time, in order to use daylight more rationally at different times of the year. At the same time, the issue of canceling transitions has been repeatedly discussed in the Verkhovna Rada.

For example, in 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on the abolition of the transition to "daylight saving time". So, at the end of October, Ukrainians were supposed to turn the clocks back to "winter time" for the last time, and then there was no longer supposed to be a transition to "daylight saving time", but the document has not yet been signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rada passes bill to cancel daylight saving time16.07.24, 14:56 • 26941 view

How to adapt without stress

As the psychologist notes, the transition to "winter time" is not just an opportunity to sleep an hour longer. It has its own effect on a person, there is a certain change in the hormonal and biological cycle. Some studies note that changes in lighting, reduced daylight, and changes in the usual sleep schedule can affect mood and well-being.

The body is set to a certain daily cycle: when it gets dark, we prepare for sleep, when it gets light, we prepare for activity. The transition to "winter" time disrupts this coordinated system. Reduced daylight can affect the hormonal system and increase the risks of seasonal depression. Shifting or disrupting sleep patterns can provoke a decrease in concentration, increased fatigue, and irritability. Many people feel sleepy, have a worsening of mood or concentration - and this is normal, because our circadian rhythms must adapt to the new light regime

- Kononova notes.

To facilitate adaptation to the new daylight, it is worth:

  1. Prepare your body in advance. A week before the transition to "winter time", go to bed and wake up 15-30 minutes earlier than usual. This will help make the transition smooth and reduce stress for the body.
    1. Control the lighting. In the evening, close the curtains, reducing the amount of light entering the room. It is also worth limiting artificial light, including the screen of your phone, computer or TV, an hour or an hour and a half before bedtime. This helps reduce nervous system arousal, relax better, and prepare the body for rest.
      1. Start your morning brightly. But in the morning, on the contrary, do not forget to open the curtains so that more natural light enters the room.
        1. Create morning rituals. To make it easier to wake up, come up with actions that you can systematically perform in the morning to set yourself up for a good day. You can also come up with rituals for the evening for easy falling asleep: a warm drink, a calm activity.
          1. Walking outdoors, especially during the day, helps strengthen circadian rhythms and provides energy. Movement also helps reduce tension that can increase due to changes in routine.
            1. Help yourself by using relaxation techniques. Meditation, breathing exercises, mindful breaks, all of this is useful. If you feel significant irritability, insomnia, or depression, this is a signal that you should pay attention to your mental state.
              1. Give yourself time, adaptation can take from several days to several weeks. It is normal to be out of sorts, to be tired. It is worth listening to yourself to understand what you need at this moment.

                When switching to "winter time", it is important not to stress about the change, but to take care of gradualness, routine, light, and support for your psycho-emotional state. This will help minimize discomfort and feel more resourceful faster.

                - Kononova summarized.

                Study refutes link between daylight saving time and heart attack risk15.09.25, 17:50 • 4210 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                SocietyHealthLife hack
                Energy
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                Electricity
                Verkhovna Rada
                Great Britain
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                Ukraine