Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt

On the night of Sunday, October 26, 2025, Ukrainians will turn their clocks back one hour. In a comment to UNN, psychologist Kateryna Kononova said that changing the clock hands affects a person, as there is a certain change in the hormonal and biological cycle.

When Ukraine switches to "winter time" in 2025

The transition to winter time will take place on the night from Saturday to Sunday - from October 25 to October 26, 2025. At 4:00 AM, the clock hands should be moved back one hour - that is, from 4:00 AM to 3:00 AM. This means that from Sunday, Ukrainians will sleep an hour longer, and dawn will begin earlier.

The first attempts to change clocks appeared in 1908 in Great Britain to save coal. In Ukraine, this principle was introduced in 1981, and since 1996, the current system of transitions has been in effect in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 of 1996, which establishes two transitions each year - to summer and winter time, in order to use daylight more rationally at different times of the year. At the same time, the issue of canceling transitions has been repeatedly discussed in the Verkhovna Rada.

For example, in 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on the abolition of the transition to "daylight saving time". So, at the end of October, Ukrainians were supposed to turn the clocks back to "winter time" for the last time, and then there was no longer supposed to be a transition to "daylight saving time", but the document has not yet been signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rada passes bill to cancel daylight saving time

How to adapt without stress

As the psychologist notes, the transition to "winter time" is not just an opportunity to sleep an hour longer. It has its own effect on a person, there is a certain change in the hormonal and biological cycle. Some studies note that changes in lighting, reduced daylight, and changes in the usual sleep schedule can affect mood and well-being.

The body is set to a certain daily cycle: when it gets dark, we prepare for sleep, when it gets light, we prepare for activity. The transition to "winter" time disrupts this coordinated system. Reduced daylight can affect the hormonal system and increase the risks of seasonal depression. Shifting or disrupting sleep patterns can provoke a decrease in concentration, increased fatigue, and irritability. Many people feel sleepy, have a worsening of mood or concentration - and this is normal, because our circadian rhythms must adapt to the new light regime - Kononova notes.

To facilitate adaptation to the new daylight, it is worth:

Prepare your body in advance. A week before the transition to "winter time", go to bed and wake up 15-30 minutes earlier than usual. This will help make the transition smooth and reduce stress for the body. Control the lighting. In the evening, close the curtains, reducing the amount of light entering the room. It is also worth limiting artificial light, including the screen of your phone, computer or TV, an hour or an hour and a half before bedtime. This helps reduce nervous system arousal, relax better, and prepare the body for rest. Start your morning brightly. But in the morning, on the contrary, do not forget to open the curtains so that more natural light enters the room. Create morning rituals. To make it easier to wake up, come up with actions that you can systematically perform in the morning to set yourself up for a good day. You can also come up with rituals for the evening for easy falling asleep: a warm drink, a calm activity. Walking outdoors, especially during the day, helps strengthen circadian rhythms and provides energy. Movement also helps reduce tension that can increase due to changes in routine. Help yourself by using relaxation techniques. Meditation, breathing exercises, mindful breaks, all of this is useful. If you feel significant irritability, insomnia, or depression, this is a signal that you should pay attention to your mental state. Give yourself time, adaptation can take from several days to several weeks. It is normal to be out of sorts, to be tired. It is worth listening to yourself to understand what you need at this moment.

When switching to "winter time", it is important not to stress about the change, but to take care of gradualness, routine, light, and support for your psycho-emotional state. This will help minimize discomfort and feel more resourceful faster. - Kononova summarized.

Study refutes link between daylight saving time and heart attack risk