Swiss President supports lifting ban on arms re-export to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Switzerland is in favor of revising the ban on the re-export of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. The current embargo harms the defense industry and the country's security.
Swiss President Viola Amgerd said on Monday that she favors a review of the ban that currently bans the re-export of Swiss-made weapons from another country to Ukraine, saying the embargo is harming her country's industry and security, UNN reports citing Reuters.
Personally, I think we need to take a step forward for our industry
"It becomes difficult because countries like the Netherlands have decided not to buy from Switzerland because re-exports are not free, and I understand that," she added.
"If we have problems with our arms industry, it means we also have problems with security, because it is important to have technology and know-how," she said. However, the president added that Switzerland, which acts as a peaceful mediator in global conflicts, will never supply weapons directly to a country at war.
Calls for Switzerland to break with its long tradition of neutrality have been growing both at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Its parliament has already recommended loosening gun regulations, although the government refused to change its policy last year.
Despite its longstanding neutrality, Switzerland is a major arms supplier, the 14th largest in the world in 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Arms sales in Switzerland have already fallen in 2023, and critics blame the country's neutral stance.
More broadly, Amgerd said Switzerland needs to invest more in security across Europe and said she plans to strengthen ties with partners, including NATO. "Over the past 30 years, Switzerland has not invested enough in defense, and we need to catch up," she said.