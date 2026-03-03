Swindled UAH 1.4 million from military families - "clairvoyants" detained in Kyiv

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 6800 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 13358 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 13318 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 14471 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 19510 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 31765 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102091 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84310 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60547 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51534 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 32603 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 34152 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 40318 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 15444 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 19686 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 10609 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 40813 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 49821 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102087 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 66304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Nicole Kidman
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 1258 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 8954 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 29252 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 36224 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 39662 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Swindled UAH 1.4 million from military families - "clairvoyants" detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Three "hereditary clairvoyants" swindled UAH 1.4 million from the families of fallen and missing soldiers. They promised to "bring back" relatives and "remove curses," intimidating the women.

Swindled UAH 1.4 million from military families - "clairvoyants" detained in Kyiv
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed three "hereditary clairvoyants" who fraudulently extorted 1.4 million hryvnias from the families of fallen and missing soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the suspected "hereditary clairvoyants" advertised their abilities on online platforms. They promised "answers to all questions," the removal of "curses," the resolution of love problems, and even the "return" of relatives from oblivion.

Families of military personnel also suffered from the actions of the perpetrators. The defendants instilled false hope in women, assuring them that their husbands were alive and would soon return home.

One of the wives of a fallen soldier transferred almost 1 million hryvnias to the "fortune teller." For each consultation, "curse removal," or "karma cleansing," she paid from 6 to 50 thousand hryvnias.

Another suspect convinced a client of the need to "remove a hex." In total, the woman paid her 370 thousand hryvnias, including payment for "magic candles" at 5 thousand hryvnias each. The suspects also intimidated the women, saying that if all the rituals were not completed, misfortune would befall other members of their families. This forced the victims to undergo several sessions and pay significant sums each time.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers identified at least three victims who suffered damages totaling 1.4 million hryvnias. Other victims are being identified.

All three detainees were notified of suspicion under parts 4, 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud as the appropriation of another's property). They face three to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Dnipro, a network of fraudulent call centers that defrauded EU citizens in crypto-investing was exposed. Elite cars and millions in various currencies were seized, and 11 people were detained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bank card
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kyiv