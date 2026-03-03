Swindled UAH 1.4 million from military families - "clairvoyants" detained in Kyiv

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed three "hereditary clairvoyants" who fraudulently extorted 1.4 million hryvnias from the families of fallen and missing soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the suspected "hereditary clairvoyants" advertised their abilities on online platforms. They promised "answers to all questions," the removal of "curses," the resolution of love problems, and even the "return" of relatives from oblivion.

Families of military personnel also suffered from the actions of the perpetrators. The defendants instilled false hope in women, assuring them that their husbands were alive and would soon return home.

One of the wives of a fallen soldier transferred almost 1 million hryvnias to the "fortune teller." For each consultation, "curse removal," or "karma cleansing," she paid from 6 to 50 thousand hryvnias.

Another suspect convinced a client of the need to "remove a hex." In total, the woman paid her 370 thousand hryvnias, including payment for "magic candles" at 5 thousand hryvnias each. The suspects also intimidated the women, saying that if all the rituals were not completed, misfortune would befall other members of their families. This forced the victims to undergo several sessions and pay significant sums each time. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers identified at least three victims who suffered damages totaling 1.4 million hryvnias. Other victims are being identified.

All three detainees were notified of suspicion under parts 4, 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud as the appropriation of another's property). They face three to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

