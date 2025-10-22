Swedish Embassy originally reacted to the news about the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Swedish Embassy in Ukraine published a funny photo of a cat at the controls of a Gripen fighter, commenting on the future supply of these aircraft. This was a reaction to the signing of a letter of cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden on the development of air capabilities.
The Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine reacted originally to the news about the future supply of Swedish Gripen fighters to Ukraine. On its Facebook page, the embassy posted a funny photo of a large cat piloting a fighter jet, writes UNN.
Details
"The planes are flying," the Swedish embassy briefly commented on the photo.
Facebook users warmly reacted to the humorous post by Swedish diplomats. Ukrainians thanked Sweden and its people for their help and support.
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of air capabilities development between the countries. As part of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the E modification.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes it is possible to start supplying JAS 39 Gripen fighters in the E modification to Ukraine within three years, as the country has only just begun to deploy production.