Swedish Embassy originally reacted to the news about the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 310 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 2378 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 8814 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 11488 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19257 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20928 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13093 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11979 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10624 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9300 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
85%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 27037 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 28151 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 23667 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 10976 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 17457 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 308 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19256 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20928 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 17613 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 23827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Sweden
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 8104 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 31978 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 46846 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 56205 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 46158 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Swedish Embassy originally reacted to the news about the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The Swedish Embassy in Ukraine published a funny photo of a cat at the controls of a Gripen fighter, commenting on the future supply of these aircraft. This was a reaction to the signing of a letter of cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden on the development of air capabilities.

Swedish Embassy originally reacted to the news about the transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine

The Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine reacted originally to the news about the future supply of Swedish Gripen fighters to Ukraine. On its Facebook page, the embassy posted a funny photo of a large cat piloting a fighter jet, writes UNN.

Details

"The planes are flying," the Swedish embassy briefly commented on the photo.

Facebook users warmly reacted to the humorous post by Swedish diplomats. Ukrainians thanked Sweden and its people for their help and support.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of air capabilities development between the countries. As part of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the E modification.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes it is possible to start supplying JAS 39 Gripen fighters in the E modification to Ukraine within three years, as the country has only just begun to deploy production.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Ulf Kristersson
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine