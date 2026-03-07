Swedish Coast Guard detains suspicious stateless vessel in the Baltic Sea

Swedish law enforcement has seized the 96-meter cargo ship Caffa near the city of Trelleborg on suspicion of using a false flag. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the dry cargo ship sailing under the flag of Guinea, the coast guard declared its status as a stateless vessel under international law. The situation is complicated by the fact that the ship was previously on the Russian register and is included in Ukraine's sanctions lists, while its real owners remain unknown.

Sanctions history and flag changes

Swedish Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin confirmed that the vessel raises serious suspicions due to lack of insurance and an opaque ownership structure.

The ownership structure is unclear, and there are suspicions that the vessel is uninsured. This summer, it is said that the vessel changed its flag from Russian to Guinean. – Carl-Oskar Bohlin wrote on social network X.

Currently, the Swedish police are investigating to clarify the true status of the vessel and the legality of its presence in the country's territorial waters.

