Swedish Air Force escorted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

The Swedish Air Force on Wednesday identified a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea. The Swedish Air Force reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Swedish aviation on Wednesday carried out an operation in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea, the report says. - the message says.

The Swedish Air Force added that a JAS 39 Gripen aircraft detected a squadron of Russian Su-30 fighter jets. After that, a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft was escorted.

Recall

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9. The flight ban is in effect due to the detection of 16 Russian drones on Polish territory.

Also, Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border area from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after assessing the NZS and events in Poland, which is a violation of NATO airspace.

Subsequently, Germany announced that it would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border and expand air patrols over Poland.