Swedish Air Force escorted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

ukenru
03:15 PM • 5284 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 13928 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 10387 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 8854 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14809 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12671 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14850 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13510 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13644 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14499 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 5026 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26317 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 6698 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3642 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 4072 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 13920 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14802 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26455 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 46231 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 106342 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3796 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 26455 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 22420 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 31061 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95796 views
The Guardian
YouTube
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29

Swedish Air Force escorted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Swedish Air Force identified a Russian Su-30 fighter jet in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. A JAS 39 Gripen aircraft escorted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft.

Swedish Air Force escorted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

The Swedish Air Force on Wednesday identified a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea. The Swedish Air Force reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Swedish aviation on Wednesday carried out an operation in international airspace over the southern Baltic Sea, the report says.

- the message says.

The Swedish Air Force added that a JAS 39 Gripen aircraft detected a squadron of Russian Su-30 fighter jets. After that, a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft was escorted.

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9. The flight ban is in effect due to the detection of 16 Russian drones on Polish territory.

Also, Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border area from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after assessing the NZS and events in Poland, which is a violation of NATO airspace.

Subsequently, Germany announced that it would strengthen its presence on NATO's eastern border and expand air patrols over Poland.

Olga Rozgon

Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sweden