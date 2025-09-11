Sweden unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine: 18 Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
12:34 PM • 1484 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 3188 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 4004 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 5886 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 10300 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11686 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 17583 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 38354 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44560 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98002 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 22175 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 15747 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 16050 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10874 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8074 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8168 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 38355 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98004 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 88139 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 67161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8178 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10908 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 27184 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91724 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82790 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT

Sweden unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine: 18 Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Sweden announced its 20th support package for Ukraine, totaling $836 million. It includes 18 Archer systems, long-term military aid, and civilian funding.

Sweden unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine: 18 Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition

Today, Sweden presented Ukraine with its 20th support package worth $836 million. This was announced on social network X by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by UNN.

Details

The new aid package from Sweden, according to Jonson, includes, among other things, 18 new Archer systems, an extension of long-term military assistance to Ukraine amounting to $3.6 billion per year for 2026-2027, as well as $900 million in annual funding for civilian programs for 2026-2028.

We will purchase 18 new Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition totaling $327 million. This will bring the total fleet of Archer systems in Ukraine to 44 units... In the naval sector, we will purchase equipment worth $190 million. This includes mobile coastal radar systems, new marine support vessels with grenade launchers and unmanned systems. 32 donated Combat 90 combat boats will receive additional sensors, weapon systems, and radars.

- added the Swedish Minister of Defense.

According to him, the Swedish Armed Forces will donate equipment worth $12.7 million. This includes 500 motorcycles and auxiliary airbase equipment such as trucks and tractors.

Donated Tridon Mk 2 anti-aircraft systems will be equipped with radar sensors and control systems. In addition, additional programmable 40mm anti-aircraft ammunition will be provided. Financial donations of $68 million are also foreseen for various capability coalitions.

- added Jonson.

The Swedish Defense Minister also noted that additional classified systems and projects are included in the program, but their implementation will have to be postponed until the start of hostilities.

In the future, the Russian army can expect Swedish-Ukrainian surprises. Sweden will continue to exert strong pressure on Russia until it stops this war.

- Jonson summarized.

Sweden considers selling Gripen fighters to Ukraine after the war – Breaking Defense04.09.25, 01:30 • 4032 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
"Coalition of the Willing"
charity
Sweden
Ukraine