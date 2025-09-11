Sweden unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine: 18 Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition

Today, Sweden presented Ukraine with its 20th support package worth $836 million. This was announced on social network X by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by UNN.

Details

The new aid package from Sweden, according to Jonson, includes, among other things, 18 new Archer systems, an extension of long-term military assistance to Ukraine amounting to $3.6 billion per year for 2026-2027, as well as $900 million in annual funding for civilian programs for 2026-2028.

We will purchase 18 new Archer systems and additional 155mm ammunition totaling $327 million. This will bring the total fleet of Archer systems in Ukraine to 44 units... In the naval sector, we will purchase equipment worth $190 million. This includes mobile coastal radar systems, new marine support vessels with grenade launchers and unmanned systems. 32 donated Combat 90 combat boats will receive additional sensors, weapon systems, and radars. - added the Swedish Minister of Defense.

According to him, the Swedish Armed Forces will donate equipment worth $12.7 million. This includes 500 motorcycles and auxiliary airbase equipment such as trucks and tractors.

Donated Tridon Mk 2 anti-aircraft systems will be equipped with radar sensors and control systems. In addition, additional programmable 40mm anti-aircraft ammunition will be provided. Financial donations of $68 million are also foreseen for various capability coalitions. - added Jonson.

The Swedish Defense Minister also noted that additional classified systems and projects are included in the program, but their implementation will have to be postponed until the start of hostilities.

In the future, the Russian army can expect Swedish-Ukrainian surprises. Sweden will continue to exert strong pressure on Russia until it stops this war. - Jonson summarized.

