Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador because of the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16998 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73582 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39735 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45068 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52131 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94077 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85926 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35482 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60604 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109503 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73582 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92851 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94077 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85926 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185204 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54722 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30050 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31026 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32261 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34509 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador because of the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2748 views

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador due to attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. Sweden called on the Russian Federation to withdraw troops from Ukraine and will continue to support it.

Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador because of the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, Sergei Belyayev. This was announced on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, the reason for the summons was the Russian Federation's strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Today we summoned the Russian ambassador to Sweden in connection with the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

- the diplomat wrote.

On behalf of the Swedish government, she called on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"The Swedish government wants to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and will support Ukraine as long as it takes," Stepenhard promised.

Recall

On the eve Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius after the attack on Sumy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country noted that responsibility for such actions lies with everyone who works for the Kremlin regime, including diplomats.

US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire16.04.25, 00:23 • 3680 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Sweden
Ukraine
