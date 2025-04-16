Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador because of the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, Sergei Belyayev. This was announced on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, the reason for the summons was the Russian Federation's strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Today we summoned the Russian ambassador to Sweden in connection with the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians. These are not the actions of a country seeking peace - the diplomat wrote.

On behalf of the Swedish government, she called on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"The Swedish government wants to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and will support Ukraine as long as it takes," Stepenhard promised.

Recall

On the eve Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius after the attack on Sumy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country noted that responsibility for such actions lies with everyone who works for the Kremlin regime, including diplomats.

