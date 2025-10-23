Sweden does not rule out paying for Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine with frozen Russian assets

The key question after the announcement of Ukraine's intention to purchase 100-150 Swedish Jas Gripen fighters is how the possible deal can be paid for. Sweden's Minister of Defense Pål Jonson says it can be paid for using frozen Russian assets, writes UNN with reference to SVT Nyheter.

Details

The cost of a Jas Gripen E model is estimated at approximately 800 million kronor ($80.1 million). Thus, an order for 100 aircraft would cost 80 billion kronor ($8.5 billion).

We are considering the possibility of using frozen Russian assets – stated Sweden's Minister of Defense Pål Jonson as one of several options.

Addition

The declaration of intent, which Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signed on Wednesday, does not specify how many Jas Gripens Ukraine intends to purchase. The figure of 100 to 150 was communicated verbally.

Gripen aircraft deliveries to Ukraine possible within three years - Swedish PM