Svyrydenko told which goods should have at least 20% Ukrainian content

The government is committed to expanding localization to certain types of goods. The task is to make sure that municipal equipment, specialized equipment, and demining machines must have at least 20% Ukrainian content.

This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", reports UNN correspondent .

We, as a government, are committed to expanding localization to certain types of goods and expanding localization to defense procurement. Today, localization is already in place, and our task is to expand the list of goods so that municipal equipment, specialized equipment, and demining machines must have at least 20% Ukrainian content - Sviridenko said.

Addendum Addendum

Svyrydenko reported that up to 40% of the budget is returned in the form of taxes when purchasing Ukrainian goods. In addition, she said that there is a goal to change the structure of Ukraine's economy, namely to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in the overall GDP structure.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has managed to preserve the economy.

In January, GDP grew by 3.5% due to expanded logistics capacities and rising investment demand.