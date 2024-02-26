Svyrydenko told which goods should have at least 20% Ukrainian content

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166694 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98488 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342219 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279362 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372622 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92053 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342219 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235161 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279362 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 328 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29225 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44704 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35795 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101894 views
Svyrydenko told which goods should have at least 20% Ukrainian content

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21693 views

Svyrydenko announced that municipal equipment, specialized machinery, and demining machines should have at least 20% Ukrainian content to expand the localization of certain goods.

Svyrydenko told which goods should have at least 20% Ukrainian content

The government is committed to expanding localization to certain types of goods. The task is to make sure that municipal equipment, specialized equipment, and demining machines must have at least 20% Ukrainian content.

This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", reports UNN correspondent .

We, as a government, are committed to expanding localization to certain types of goods and expanding localization to defense procurement. Today, localization is already in place, and our task is to expand the list of goods so that municipal equipment, specialized equipment, and demining machines must have at least 20% Ukrainian content

- Sviridenko said. 

Addendum Addendum

Svyrydenko reported that up to 40% of the budget is returned in the form of taxes when purchasing Ukrainian goods. In addition, she said that there is a goal to change the structure of Ukraine's economy, namely to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in the overall GDP structure.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has managed to preserve the economy.

In January, GDP grew by 3.5% due to expanded logistics capacities and rising investment demand. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
