Svyrydenko initiates inspection of Energy Customs head Komar

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has instructed to investigate the case concerning the head of the Energy Customs of Ukraine, Anatoliy Komar. She announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

She instructed the Ministry of Finance, together with the State Customs Service, involving the NACP and law enforcement agencies, to verify the facts, including those presented in journalistic investigations about the head of the Energy Customs of Ukraine, Anatoliy Komar, and to immediately report on the results and measures taken. – wrote the head of government.

Additionally

According to investigations by Ukrainian media, Anatoliy Komar's family built a house in an elite suburb of Kyiv worth about 70 million hryvnias after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. It is also noted that Komar himself has ties to the fuel holding VM Groupe, which is under investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

