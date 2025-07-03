Suspicions announced against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in Kupyansk

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 9464 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86970 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 69824 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 63368 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 60580 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50212 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54704 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124652 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42599 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46744 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social mediaJuly 2, 03:40 PM • 5279 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualtiesJuly 2, 04:13 PM • 3409 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the roadJuly 2, 04:24 PM • 2176 views
As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMAJuly 2, 05:25 PM • 2284 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: Presidential Office says situation is under Zelenskyy's personal control07:32 PM • 1990 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86968 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78853 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 95690 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 130647 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 113071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 21357 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31869 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 40826 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 96822 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 54391 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Suspicions announced against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The prosecutor's office announced suspicions against 18 individuals involved in abusing the civilian population in a torture chamber in Kupyansk during the 2022 occupation. Among the suspects are Russian military personnel, militants, and former police officers who defected to the enemy.

Suspicions announced against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in Kupyansk

The prosecutor's office announced suspicions against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in a torture chamber in Kupyansk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General

Details

It is noted that during the occupation of the city in 2022, a torture chamber operated on the territory of the Kupyansk District Police Department.

Prosecutors identified 18 individuals involved in torture or guarding the place of illegal detention. They were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Among them are the so-called "head" of the illegally formed by the occupying forces "Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration of Kharkiv Oblast", Russian military personnel, members of illegal armed formations of "L/DPR", as well as former police officers who defected to the enemy.

-the post states.

Some of the suspects are also additionally charged with collaborative activities (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented numerous facts of cruel treatment of the population. People were held in inhumane conditions: in cells – unsanitary conditions, lack of water, medical care. The living space per detainee was critically small, and food was mostly military leftovers.

People were beaten with hands, feet, sticks, and subjected to electric current. During torture, victims were forced to give false testimonies about themselves or others, to confess to cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the SBU. Detainees were threatened with murder, torture of relatives, or detention of relatives. In some cases, torture took the form of psychological terror — simulated executions or forced digging of graves for themselves and others.

After the de-occupation of the city, law enforcement officers carried out extensive work and identified over 110 victims. These include teachers, rescuers, combatants, representatives of state authorities, volunteers, and other civilians.

Two individuals were personally notified of suspicion. Others were notified in absentia and will be declared wanted.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast. Operational support is provided by the 7th Department (serving Kharkiv Oblast) of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Recall

The director of the federal penitentiary service of the Russian Federation, Arkady Gostev, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison. He was found guilty of organizing a network of torture chambers on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, where members of the resistance movement were imprisoned.

GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property18.06.25, 18:01 • 4647 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Kupyansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9