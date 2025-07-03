Suspicions announced against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in Kupyansk

The prosecutor's office announced suspicions against 18 individuals involved in torturing civilians in a torture chamber in Kupyansk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

It is noted that during the occupation of the city in 2022, a torture chamber operated on the territory of the Kupyansk District Police Department.

Prosecutors identified 18 individuals involved in torture or guarding the place of illegal detention. They were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Among them are the so-called "head" of the illegally formed by the occupying forces "Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration of Kharkiv Oblast", Russian military personnel, members of illegal armed formations of "L/DPR", as well as former police officers who defected to the enemy. -the post states.

Some of the suspects are also additionally charged with collaborative activities (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented numerous facts of cruel treatment of the population. People were held in inhumane conditions: in cells – unsanitary conditions, lack of water, medical care. The living space per detainee was critically small, and food was mostly military leftovers.

People were beaten with hands, feet, sticks, and subjected to electric current. During torture, victims were forced to give false testimonies about themselves or others, to confess to cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the SBU. Detainees were threatened with murder, torture of relatives, or detention of relatives. In some cases, torture took the form of psychological terror — simulated executions or forced digging of graves for themselves and others.

After the de-occupation of the city, law enforcement officers carried out extensive work and identified over 110 victims. These include teachers, rescuers, combatants, representatives of state authorities, volunteers, and other civilians.

Two individuals were personally notified of suspicion. Others were notified in absentia and will be declared wanted.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast. Operational support is provided by the 7th Department (serving Kharkiv Oblast) of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Recall

The director of the federal penitentiary service of the Russian Federation, Arkady Gostev, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison. He was found guilty of organizing a network of torture chambers on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, where members of the resistance movement were imprisoned.

GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state property