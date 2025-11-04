Suspect in case of embezzlement of UAH 100 million during construction of nuclear fuel storage facility extradited

One of the accused in the case of embezzlement of funds from "Energoatom" during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility has been returned to Ukraine from Germany. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in December 2020, a contract for the completion of the construction of a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility was concluded between the "Atomproektinzhiniring" subdivision, which is part of the structure of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", and a private company without open tenders.

In order to seize funds from SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", additional agreements tripled the contract price – from UAH 421 million to UAH 1.497 billion, including adding the supply of radiation control system equipment to its terms. - stated in the SAP post.

The contract included the supply of radiation control system equipment, which the contractor purchased at market price but sold to the state enterprise at a significantly higher price. As a result, "Energoatom" overpaid almost UAH 100 million.

The SAP also stated that "The investigation established the involvement in this crime of the general director of a separate subdivision of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", the head of the estimated and contractual department of a separate subdivision of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", and the head and employee of the legal department of a private company."

The indictment in the case was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court in July 2024, and the trial is ongoing.

The organizer of the scheme, the former head of the private company, was declared internationally wanted in November 2023. In April 2025, he was detained in Germany, and subsequently extradited to Ukraine with the assistance of the competent authorities of Germany and Poland.

