Sunny, but cool: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of April
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow in Ukraine there will be slight cloudiness, without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from +7° to +19° depending on the region, in Kyiv up to +15°.
On Monday, April 28, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloudiness, with no precipitation expected. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, the wind is mainly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature during the day is 10-15° Celsius, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattya 14-19°, in the east and northeast of the country 7-12°
In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 13-15° Celsius.
Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 2828.04.25, 06:30 • 134 views