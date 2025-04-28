Sunny, but cool: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of April

On Monday, April 28, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloudiness, with no precipitation expected. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the wind is mainly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 10-15° Celsius, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattya 14-19°, in the east and northeast of the country 7-12° - the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 13-15° Celsius.

