Sunny, but cool: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of April

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 3750 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 13605 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 45030 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89201 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 84071 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 62973 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 125079 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 65880 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51695 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51210 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Погода
+4°
1.3m/s
49%
761 mm
Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

April 27, 06:14 PM • 19715 views

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 10760 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 8752 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 4726 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 5386 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 125080 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 103525 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 132414 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 182732 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 341275 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89201 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 39524 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75181 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66193 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 69905 views
Sunny, but cool: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine there will be slight cloudiness, without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from +7° to +19° depending on the region, in Kyiv up to +15°.

Sunny, but cool: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on the last Monday of April

On Monday, April 28, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloudiness, with no precipitation expected. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the wind is mainly northwesterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 10-15° Celsius, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattya 14-19°, in the east and northeast of the country 7-12°

- the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 13-15° Celsius.

Emergency Medical Services Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work: what else is celebrated on April 2828.04.25, 06:30 • 134 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
