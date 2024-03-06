Sumy was attacked by Shahed drones in different parts of the city at night

Sumy was attacked by Shahed UAVs. Three strikes were recorded in different parts of the city. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Last night, the city of Sumy was attacked by Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles.

Three arrivals were recorded in different parts of the city.

All emergency and rescue services are currently working at the scene, providing the necessary medical assistance to the victims.

The consequences of the air strikes are being clarified.