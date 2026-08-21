Sumy under attack by Russian UAVs: a fire broke out in a residential building

Sumy came under a massive attack by Russian UAVs on the night of Friday, August 21. This is reported by the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that one of the strikes caused a fire in a two-story residential building in the Kovpakivskyi district.

All consequences are being clarified. The attack is ongoing. Stay in safe places - the administration urged.

We remind you

The day before, Sumy and a number of communities in the region were left without electricity. Trolleybuses stopped operating in the city, and some water utility facilities were de-energized.

Two people killed in Sumy in massive Russian attack involving jet-powered drones