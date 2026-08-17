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Two people killed in Sumy in massive Russian attack involving jet-powered drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

A man and a woman were killed in a nighttime strike by Russian jet-powered UAVs on a private residential area of Sumy. A 52-year-old resident was injured, and dozens of houses were also damaged.

Two people killed in Sumy in massive Russian attack involving jet-powered drones

In Sumy, 2 people were killed and 1 more injured as a result of a nighttime Russian strike using jet-powered drones, Sumy City Military Administration head Serhii Kryvosheienko reported on social media Monday, UNN writes.

As a result of a nighttime Russian strike by jet-powered UAVs on the private-sector area of Sumy’s Zarichnyi district, 2 people were killed: a 75-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. A 52-year-old resident was injured and received medical assistance

- Kryvosheienko wrote.

According to him, at the 2 locations targeted by enemy strikes, 2 houses were destroyed and 42 private homesteads were damaged: 33 roofs and more than 100 windows. 

The State Emergency Service, showing the aftermath, said that residential areas and non-residential premises had come under enemy attack. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, the work had to be temporarily suspended. Rescuers extinguished the fires.

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar added that "as a result of a massive nighttime attack by enemy UAVs, residential buildings in the private-sector area, as well as a civil infrastructure facility, were damaged in Sumy’s Zarichnyi district."

Russia launched a massive attack on Sumy with strike UAVs, causing large-scale fires16.08.26, 23:50 • 5522 views

Julia Shramko

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