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Russia launched a massive attack on Sumy with strike UAVs, causing large-scale fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Russian forces attacked Sumy with strike drones, hitting a residential area. Large-scale fires broke out, and information about casualties is being clarified.

Russia launched a massive attack on Sumy with strike UAVs, causing large-scale fires

Russian forces launched a massive attack on Sumy with strike drones, preliminarily of the jet-powered type, resulting in hits being recorded in residential areas and at civilian infrastructure facilities. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UНН writes.

Details

According to him, large-scale fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. Information about possible casualties is currently being clarified.

Hryhorov stressed that the Russian attack is continuing and that the threat to the city remains high. Ukrainian air defenders are working to destroy enemy targets.

Stay in safe places, do not go outside, and do not remain in the open. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones

- the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration urged.

In Kyiv, rescuers dealt with the aftermath of the enemy shelling and showed the destroyed "Petrivka"16.08.26, 22:41 • 804 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Fires
Air raid alert
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Sumy