Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and wounded

Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
06:01 PM • 17718 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 16548 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 14225 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 28249 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 40066 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 34491 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29552 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26759 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22522 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Popular news
General Staff changed names of several front lines: where the situation is hottestOctober 8, 01:15 PM • 3162 views
Trump desperately wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is pressuring the committee and the Norwegian government - FTOctober 8, 01:57 PM • 3446 views
A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenadePhotoOctober 8, 03:36 PM • 3232 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 11120 views
Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured04:34 PM • 3844 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 28247 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 40064 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 25496 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 34490 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 28484 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 11242 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 31357 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 45656 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 48279 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 99474 views
Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

On October 8, three people were killed and two were wounded in the Sumy region due to intense enemy shelling. Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure were recorded in six communities.

Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and wounded

On Wednesday, October 8, three people were killed and two more were injured as a result of intense enemy shelling of Sumy Oblast. Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure were recorded. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, and acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.

Russia is attacking the communities of the region with dozens of attack UAVs and guided aerial bombs. Some of the drones were destroyed by defense forces, but the enemy actively uses them again and again.

- Hryhorov wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, Stepanivska, Sumska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Komyshanska, and Mykolaivska rural communities came under enemy fire.

Unfortunately, there are dead: a 40-year-old man in Mykolaivska community; a 65-year-old man in Velykopysarivska; a 66-year-old man in Bilopilska.

- reads the post by the head of the Sumy RMA.

Oleh Hryhorov reported that there are also wounded from enemy strikes: a 47-year-old resident of Stepanivska community; a 52-year-old resident of Sumska community. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

"Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure have been recorded," the official added.

On the night of October 9, Artem Kobzar published a video message on his Telegram, in which he warned citizens about Russian attacks.

"Dear community! The enemy continues to attack our city. I urge everyone to be as careful as possible - if possible, stay away from windows and be in safe places," said the acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council.

