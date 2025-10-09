Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and wounded

On Wednesday, October 8, three people were killed and two more were injured as a result of intense enemy shelling of Sumy Oblast. Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure were recorded. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, and acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.

Russia is attacking the communities of the region with dozens of attack UAVs and guided aerial bombs. Some of the drones were destroyed by defense forces, but the enemy actively uses them again and again. - Hryhorov wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, Stepanivska, Sumska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Komyshanska, and Mykolaivska rural communities came under enemy fire.

Unfortunately, there are dead: a 40-year-old man in Mykolaivska community; a 65-year-old man in Velykopysarivska; a 66-year-old man in Bilopilska. - reads the post by the head of the Sumy RMA.

Oleh Hryhorov reported that there are also wounded from enemy strikes: a 47-year-old resident of Stepanivska community; a 52-year-old resident of Sumska community. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

"Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure have been recorded," the official added.

On the night of October 9, Artem Kobzar published a video message on his Telegram, in which he warned citizens about Russian attacks.

"Dear community! The enemy continues to attack our city. I urge everyone to be as careful as possible - if possible, stay away from windows and be in safe places," said the acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council.

