What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Sumy region: Russians shell five communities in the border area

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops attacked Sumy region 10 times, causing 38 explosions and affecting five communities.

On Thursday, the Russian military fired 10 times at Sumy region. Residents of five communities came under enemy fire. In total, 38 explosions were recorded in the region over the past day. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Khotynska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska communities were shelled.

- we were told by the OVA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, as of 21.00, the following were recorded in the border communities:

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), and dropped VOG explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: shelling with AGS (16 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was recorded (5 explosions).

Bilopilska community: a UAV dropped a VOG explosive device (1 explosion).

Esman community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (1 explosion).

Almost 2 thousand children returned to Ukraine through checkpoint in Sumy region in 5 months - Vereshchuk03.01.24, 12:45 • 25601 view

Recall

The day before, in Sumy region, the Russian military fired at the Velykopysarivska community with grenade launchers and artillery. One person was injured during one of the attacks.  According to the JFO, the occupants attacked the region 25 times on Wednesday. A total of 184 explosions were recorded in the region on Wednesday in 9 communities.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

