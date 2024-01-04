Sumy region: Russians shell five communities in the border area

On Thursday, the Russian military fired 10 times at Sumy region. Residents of five communities came under enemy fire. In total, 38 explosions were recorded in the region over the past day. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Khotynska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska communities were shelled. - we were told by the OVA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, as of 21.00, the following were recorded in the border communities:

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), and dropped VOG explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: shelling with AGS (16 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was recorded (5 explosions).

Bilopilska community: a UAV dropped a VOG explosive device (1 explosion).

Esman community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (1 explosion).

Almost 2 thousand children returned to Ukraine through checkpoint in Sumy region in 5 months - Vereshchuk

Recall

The day before, in Sumy region, the Russian military fired at the Velykopysarivska community with grenade launchers and artillery. One person was injured during one of the attacks. According to the JFO, the occupants attacked the region 25 times on Wednesday. A total of 184 explosions were recorded in the region on Wednesday in 9 communities.