Sumy community suffered 10 strike attacks, there are hits - OVA

The hit was in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. According to current information, the threat was outside the residential sector. No casualties have been reported yet. The fire is being extinguished.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the Sumy City Council and the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

Sumy community suffered a massive attack by ударними drones - reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA.

According to official information, a hit was recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, but everything is outside the residential sector.

Currently, the aftermath is being eliminated and damages are being assessed. - added Hryhorov.

Recall

On the night of August 24, enemy drones attacked Sumy. Information regarding destruction and casualties is being clarified, residents are urged to remain in safe places.