Sukhoi's design bureau, which develops Sukhoi aircraft, is on fire in Moscow

Russian media reported that the Sukhoi design bureau is on fire in Moscow. This is one of the leading enterprises for the development of aircraft, in particular, Sukhoi aircraft, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred at the Sukhoi Research and Development Bureau in Moscow.

Social media writes that “all the smoke is going to the Botkin Hospital.

There are no official comments from the Russian authorities on the fire yet. Firefighting teams are working at the scene.

A large-scale fire broke out in Moscow