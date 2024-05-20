A large-scale fire broke out in Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
A large fire broke out in a commercial and office building in Moscow's Sokolina Gora district over an area of 1,200 square meters, but firefighters localized the blaze, and there were no casualties.
A fire broke out in the building of the Sokolina Gora district government in Moscow. This was reported by the propaganda outlet TASS, UNN reports .
Details
The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reported that a commercial and office building in Moscow is on fire. The area of the fire is 1200 square meters.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters localized the fire.