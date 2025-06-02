Sudden change of leader: a late exit poll was published in Poland

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 27174 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 78398 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 117343 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 66295 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 149657 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 143433 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 118572 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107592 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106944 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126330 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.6m/s
68%
752mm
Popular news

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

June 1, 02:06 PM • 38324 views

Russian stocks collapsed after Ukraine's strikes on strategic airfields of the Russian Federation - Russian media

June 1, 02:30 PM • 19979 views

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

June 1, 03:06 PM • 49788 views

Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

05:23 PM • 7784 views

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

05:53 PM • 9676 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 149657 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 226565 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 242770 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 249251 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 347979 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Vasyl Malyuk

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 72254 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 143433 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 99841 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 132255 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 114980 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kalibr (missile family)

Sudden change of leader: a late exit poll was published in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

According to the late poll, Karol Nawrocki receives 50.7% of the votes, and Rafał Trzaskowski – 49.3%. The turnout was 71.7%, which may be the highest in 30 years.

Sudden change of leader: a late exit poll was published in Poland

In the second round of presidential elections in Poland, candidate Karol Nawrocki receives 50.7% of the votes, while his opponent Rafał Trzaskowski - 49.3%. This is evidenced by the results of a late poll, informs UNN with reference to Wyborcza.

Details

It is noted that the difference between the candidates is 1.4 percentage points, while the statistical error of this survey is 1 point. At the same time, the data of the previous exit poll, published after the closing of the polling stations, showed the advantage of Trzaskowski - 50.3% against 49.7% for Nawrocki.

Voter turnout, according to late poll data, was 71.7% - slightly less than in exit poll data (72.8%). However, this may be the highest turnout in the presidential elections in Poland in the last three decades. 

The late poll is based on the results from 50% of randomly selected polling stations where Ipsos conducted its research. An updated poll based on 90% of polling stations is expected to be published overnight - it will be published around 1:00 am. The error in the final assessment will be only 0.5 percentage points.

Let us remind

The first round of presidential elections in Poland passed on May 18. The greatest support of voters was received by Rafał Trzaskowski (31.36%) and Karol Nawrocki (29.54%). It was these candidates who reached the second round.

On Sunday, June 01, the second round of presidential elections ended in Poland. According to the exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski scored 50.3% of the votes, and his rival Karol Nawrocki - 49.7%.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9