Sudden change of leader: a late exit poll was published in Poland

In the second round of presidential elections in Poland, candidate Karol Nawrocki receives 50.7% of the votes, while his opponent Rafał Trzaskowski - 49.3%. This is evidenced by the results of a late poll, informs UNN with reference to Wyborcza.

Details

It is noted that the difference between the candidates is 1.4 percentage points, while the statistical error of this survey is 1 point. At the same time, the data of the previous exit poll, published after the closing of the polling stations, showed the advantage of Trzaskowski - 50.3% against 49.7% for Nawrocki.

Voter turnout, according to late poll data, was 71.7% - slightly less than in exit poll data (72.8%). However, this may be the highest turnout in the presidential elections in Poland in the last three decades.

The late poll is based on the results from 50% of randomly selected polling stations where Ipsos conducted its research. An updated poll based on 90% of polling stations is expected to be published overnight - it will be published around 1:00 am. The error in the final assessment will be only 0.5 percentage points.

Let us remind

The first round of presidential elections in Poland passed on May 18. The greatest support of voters was received by Rafał Trzaskowski (31.36%) and Karol Nawrocki (29.54%). It was these candidates who reached the second round.

On Sunday, June 01, the second round of presidential elections ended in Poland. According to the exit poll, Rafał Trzaskowski scored 50.3% of the votes, and his rival Karol Nawrocki - 49.7%.