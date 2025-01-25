Students may be expelled from universities for refusing practical training BZVP - Ministry of Defense

In case of refusal to undergo practical training of basic general military training by a male student, he may be expelled from the educational institution. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Refusal of a male student, who is found fit for military service, to undergo practical training of basic training is a ground for his expulsion from the educational institution in accordance with the legislation", the Ministry of Defense noted.

Reminder

From September 2025, basic general military training for students lasting 300 hours will be introduced in Ukraine.

The theory of BGMT must be passed by both men and women. However, the practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service by health status.