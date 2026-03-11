Strong managers, not professional politicians: expert on the good prospects of the Terekhov-Kim party

$43.860.0351.040.33
01:06 PM • 674 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
12:47 PM • 3118 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17046 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28600 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28596 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42586 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113772 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86485 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45200 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46385 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Tags
Authors
Popular news
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 35296 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 16004 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 28854 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36110 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 14348 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 234 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36180 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 51986 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113772 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86485 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 8530 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 29111 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 29685 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 39552 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 45456 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Strong managers, not professional politicians: expert on the good prospects of the Terekhov-Kim party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Strong managers, not professional politicians - expert on the good prospects of the Terekhov-Kim party.

Strong managers, not professional politicians: expert on the good prospects of the Terekhov-Kim party

The positive reputation of Kharkiv Mayor, Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov, and Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim makes their potential party a favorite in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, who explained that Terekhov's and Kim's high ratings are based on their perception as strong managers, not as professional politicians.

"My subjective judgments about the potential Terekhov-Kim party project caused certain reflections, primarily in professional circles. Some colleagues write that this project even already has its own name. Some express skepticism about its prospects. But in professional circles, the attitude towards it is quite serious. Especially when sociologists are already recording good ratings for this potential party," the expert noted.

He emphasized that voters in Ukraine usually vote not so much for an ideological position or a party program, but for the figure of a leader who embodies certain expectations and aspirations of specific groups of voters.

"That is why sociologists ask respondents about 'Zaluzhnyi's party,' 'Zelenskyy's party,' or 'Budanov's party,' and so on. The leader's brand will be a decisive factor in the post-war elections as well. The names of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Poroshenko have long been powerful political brands, and if they run in the post-war elections, they will be perceived as potential favorites, albeit in a completely different context than in 2019. The Terekhov-Kim party is also spoken of as potential favorites because it is a political project led by well-known people who have a high level of public support and a positive political and professional reputation," the political scientist stated.

According to him, although the conditional "military parties" will be a "significant factor" in the post-war elections, a significant part of Ukrainians will not choose them.

"The motives for such a choice will be different. Some fear authoritarian tendencies associated with the military. Another significant position is that the military should remain non-partisan guarantors of national security, and it is better for them not to interfere in internal political struggle. Finally, many people believe that in the post-war development of Ukraine, the leading role should be played by figures who can ensure effective post-war recovery of the country. By the way, among this group there are many supporters of the potential Terekhov-Kim party. In addition, they are perceived as strong managers, not as professional politicians, the attitude towards whom among many Ukrainians remains quite critical," Fesenko emphasized.

Also, he added, unlike military-patriotic projects, the Terekhov-Kim party will obviously be more focused on peace and peaceful post-war development.

"In their public speeches, both potential leaders of the party have repeatedly expressed support for peace talks and political and diplomatic settlement. At the same time, this party will certainly not be a supporter of the country's militarization as a formula for post-war development. As can be understood from their public posts, they are closer to the concept of peaceful recovery under the umbrella of international guarantees," the political scientist concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Trend
Brand
War in Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko
Ihor Terekhov
Vitaliy Kim
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi