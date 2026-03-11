Strong managers, not professional politicians: expert on the good prospects of the Terekhov-Kim party

The positive reputation of Kharkiv Mayor, Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov, and Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim makes their potential party a favorite in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, who explained that Terekhov's and Kim's high ratings are based on their perception as strong managers, not as professional politicians.

"My subjective judgments about the potential Terekhov-Kim party project caused certain reflections, primarily in professional circles. Some colleagues write that this project even already has its own name. Some express skepticism about its prospects. But in professional circles, the attitude towards it is quite serious. Especially when sociologists are already recording good ratings for this potential party," the expert noted.

He emphasized that voters in Ukraine usually vote not so much for an ideological position or a party program, but for the figure of a leader who embodies certain expectations and aspirations of specific groups of voters.

"That is why sociologists ask respondents about 'Zaluzhnyi's party,' 'Zelenskyy's party,' or 'Budanov's party,' and so on. The leader's brand will be a decisive factor in the post-war elections as well. The names of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Poroshenko have long been powerful political brands, and if they run in the post-war elections, they will be perceived as potential favorites, albeit in a completely different context than in 2019. The Terekhov-Kim party is also spoken of as potential favorites because it is a political project led by well-known people who have a high level of public support and a positive political and professional reputation," the political scientist stated.

According to him, although the conditional "military parties" will be a "significant factor" in the post-war elections, a significant part of Ukrainians will not choose them.

"The motives for such a choice will be different. Some fear authoritarian tendencies associated with the military. Another significant position is that the military should remain non-partisan guarantors of national security, and it is better for them not to interfere in internal political struggle. Finally, many people believe that in the post-war development of Ukraine, the leading role should be played by figures who can ensure effective post-war recovery of the country. By the way, among this group there are many supporters of the potential Terekhov-Kim party. In addition, they are perceived as strong managers, not as professional politicians, the attitude towards whom among many Ukrainians remains quite critical," Fesenko emphasized.

Also, he added, unlike military-patriotic projects, the Terekhov-Kim party will obviously be more focused on peace and peaceful post-war development.

"In their public speeches, both potential leaders of the party have repeatedly expressed support for peace talks and political and diplomatic settlement. At the same time, this party will certainly not be a supporter of the country's militarization as a formula for post-war development. As can be understood from their public posts, they are closer to the concept of peaceful recovery under the umbrella of international guarantees," the political scientist concluded.