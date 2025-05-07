Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 6, the number of injured has increased to 4. Private houses, infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.
The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 4. The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance.
Meanwhile, the SES specified that Russian troops launched a massive drone strike between 9:55 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on May 6. Private houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
At one of the addresses, a residential building was destroyed, and a fire broke out on an area of 50 square meters. Rescuers freed 2 people from under the rubble of the house and handed them over to doctors. The fire was extinguished, and a search and rescue operation is underway
They added that at another address, rescuers extinguished a fire in 10 garages with a total area of 200 square meters. More than 10 cars were damaged.
"SES psychologists provided assistance to 13 citizens, including 1 child," the SES said.
Let us remind you
On Tuesday evening, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city, and people may be under the rubble. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
