Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 32051 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 67749 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 54277 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 54992 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 62445 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 96838 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 52331 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 109075 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57330 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 127503 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
87%
748 mm
Popular news

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 27608 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 63122 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

May 6, 03:15 PM • 20578 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 43422 views

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

May 6, 04:40 PM • 13171 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 43474 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 63178 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 96844 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 109078 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 127507 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 27644 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 79102 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 78103 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 90468 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 38697 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 6, the number of injured has increased to 4. Private houses, infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 4, search and rescue operation continues

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 4. The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, the SES specified that Russian troops launched a massive drone strike between 9:55 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on May 6. Private houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

At one of the addresses, a residential building was destroyed, and a fire broke out on an area of 50 square meters. Rescuers freed 2 people from under the rubble of the house and handed them over to doctors. The fire was extinguished, and a search and rescue operation is underway

- the SES said in a statement.

They added that at another address, rescuers extinguished a fire in 10 garages with a total area of 200 square meters. More than 10 cars were damaged.

"SES psychologists provided assistance to 13 citizens, including 1 child," the SES said.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday evening, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city, and people may be under the rubble. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

In the Sumy region, the evacuation of the population is being intensified due to increased enemy shelling – OVA06.05.25, 16:38 • 8168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$96,264.40
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,388.44
Ethereum
$1,810.88