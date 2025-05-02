Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 28 people

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 28. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility were damaged - Fedorov said.

Let us add that information about the end of the air alert in Zaporizhzhia appeared at 3:06 am.

Let us remind you

In the evening of Thursday, May 1, the Russians struck with drones at Zaporizhzhia. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were under attack.

Later it was reported about one dead, but soon Fedorov denied this information. According to him, rescuers unblocked the victim from under the rubble.

