Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 28 people

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Popular news

Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

May 1, 05:50 PM

In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

May 1, 05:57 PM

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

May 1, 06:00 PM

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

May 1, 06:12 PM

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 28 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 28. The enemy damaged residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured has increased to 28 people

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 28. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the city's civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings, a university and an infrastructure facility were damaged

- Fedorov said.

Let us add that information about the end of the air alert in Zaporizhzhia appeared at 3:06 am.

Let us remind you

In the evening of Thursday, May 1, the Russians struck with drones at Zaporizhzhia. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were under attack.

Later it was reported about one dead, but soon Fedorov denied this information. According to him, rescuers unblocked the victim from under the rubble.

Airstrike on Kostyantynivka: occupiers damaged a business and cars 01.05.25, 17:26

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
