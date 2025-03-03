An enemy attack on a training ground in the Dnipro region: Syrskyi says who was suspended
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the training center and the commander of the military unit are suspended for the duration of the investigation into the attack on the training ground. The attack by an Iskander-M missile resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the head of the training center and the commander of a military unit have been suspended from duty while the investigation into the attack on the training ground in Dnipropetrovs'k region is underway.
This was reported by Syrsky on Facebook, UNN reports.
In the middle of the day, on March 1, the enemy attacked one of the military units on the territory of the training ground of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of an Iskander-M ballistic missile strike with a cluster munition, there were killed and wounded
He noted that a comprehensive commission headed by the Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working at the scene to establish all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy.
The head of the unit training center and the commander of the military unit were suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that he had assigned the commanders of the branches and separate services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the task of organizing an inspection of compliance with the requirements of the orders of the General Staff and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding timely warning of missile danger, prohibition (restriction) of deployment of personnel and holding meetings and gatherings in open areas, as well as deployment in places not designated for this purpose.
He also determined that it was necessary to clarify the status of the previously set tasks to conduct training outside the training centers, if possible in buried, protected by engineering structures that provide reliable protection for personnel, and to check the engineering work on their equipment.
I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. The Russian aggressor will pay dearly for the crime committed
Recall
The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on March 1, the enemy launched a missile attack on a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were killed and wounded, an investigation is underway.
The commander of the Ukrainian Army, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, responded to the tragic enemy attack on the training ground, by saying that he had initiated an independent investigation and promised to bring to justice all those involved in the incident.
The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of a Russian missile strike on a training ground.