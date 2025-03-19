Strike on Sloviansk: three civilians injured, houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Sloviansk, two townspeople were injured, and a woman had an acute reaction to stress. 21 private houses and vehicles were damaged.
Three civilians were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that on March 18 at 20:50, Russian troops struck Sloviansk. As a result of the shelling of one of the city's districts, two civilians aged 58 and 59 were injured.
They suffered mine-blast injuries and contusions. The victims were taken to the hospital. In addition, a 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute reaction to stress. The type of weapon is being established
The prosecutor's office added that 21 private houses and vehicles were also damaged in the settlement. Under the procedural supervision of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
On the night of March 19, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region. According to the regional military administration, a person was injured in the Bucha district as a result of the enemy attack.
In Sumy, a "shahed" attacked a healthcare facility: details18.03.25, 23:16 • 18613 views