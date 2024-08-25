Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded increased to 4

In Kramatorsk, the number of journalists injured in a nighttime rocket attack has risen to four, and a person may be under the rubble. All the victims are Reuters journalists. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

All of the victims are Reuters journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia and Germany. A journalist from the United Kingdom is also likely still trapped in the rubble, - the statement said.

Filashkin noted that the search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk where journalists were staying.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were wounded. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called targeted attacks on the media a systematic military tactic of Russia that must be punished.