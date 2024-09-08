Strike on Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka: three people killed, six wounded

Three people died and six were wounded in enemy strikes on Konstantinovka and Katerynivka. UNN reports with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Yesterday, on September 7, in the morning, Russians attacked Kostyantynivka, and a few hours later opened fire on Katerynivka. Police paramedics helped the wounded. At about 9.15, the occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with artillery. The shelling killed three civilians and injured four others - the message says.

An apartment building, a shop, a pharmacy, cars, and a power line were damaged. It is reported that at around 11.20 the enemy shelled Katerynivka with cannon artillery. Two women were wounded - 61 and 74 years old. Two private houses were destroyed.

“Police paramedics provided medical assistance to the wounded and evacuated them to the hospital,” the statement said.

Addendum

On September 7, at about 21:50, the occupiers attacked a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.