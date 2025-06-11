$41.490.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 37, including 5 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

As a result of the night attack on Kharkiv, the number of wounded has increased to 37, including 5 children. The enemy struck a trolleybus depot and residential buildings in two districts of the city.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of injured has risen to 37, including 5 children

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11, has increased to 37. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, 5 of the injured are children. He reminded that two people died as a result of the strike.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. He specified that 9 victims were taken to Kharkiv hospitals, including a 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims

- wrote Syniehubov

He also spoke about the details of the enemy attack. Thus, in the Slobidskyi district, enemy UAVs hit a trolleybus depot and residential buildings, and cars caught fire.

In the Osnovyanskyi district, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out as a result of a UAV hitting an apartment building.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv, two people died. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, 17 strikes were recorded in two districts of the city, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
