Five people are being searched for under the rubble in Kharkiv after the June 7 strike

In Kharkiv, 5 people are still under the rubble after the Russian strike on June 7. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing day and night.

We do not stop for a minute, and at night the employees of the State Emergency Service, our communal service, work to do all this as quickly as possible, because we understand perfectly well what is happening, and what is the mood of those people who worked next to these people, and the relatives of these people, so we work almost around the clock - said Terekhov.

He also noted that the current day in the city was relatively calm.

"But calm in Kharkiv is a very conditional concept, because there is always a threat of ballistics, there is always a threat of "Shaheds" and other types of weapons that are used to shell Kharkiv," the mayor summarized.

On June 7, the enemy struck with 4 guided aerial bombs in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. As a result of the attack, 6 people died.

