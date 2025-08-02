Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)

On Saturday, August 2, around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents are strongly urged to evacuate. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attacks, the automobile bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict was damaged. In addition, three private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, I strongly urge local residents to evacuate - Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the enemy air strike, logistics have been complicated. Because of this, it will be difficult to deliver food and other supplies for now.

In addition, the gas pipeline was also damaged. So, for some time, the microdistrict will be without "blue fuel."

Therefore, I urge people to evacuate to other districts of Kherson. There you will receive all the necessary assistance, including accommodation - stated in the post of the head of the Kherson RMA.

"More details on how to leave will be provided by specialists of the regional contact center. Call 0800 101 102 or 0800 330 951. I would also add that our military controls the situation. Occupiers who try to take any action will be immediately destroyed," Prokudin added.

