Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 19650 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 25468 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 34829 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 96320 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 244954 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 224705 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 118742 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107562 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 204588 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76057 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 17168 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 9974 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 12734 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 17972 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 25377 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 19655 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 244960 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 132419 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 224710 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 147837 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Europe
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 25470 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 53459 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 92680 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109333 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184449 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
WhatsApp
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

The Russian army attacked Kherson with two guided aerial bombs, damaging the bridge to the Korabel microdistrict. Local residents are urged to evacuate due to complicated logistics and lack of gas.

Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)

On Saturday, August 2, around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents are strongly urged to evacuate. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attacks, the automobile bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict was damaged. In addition, three private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, I strongly urge local residents to evacuate

- Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the enemy air strike, logistics have been complicated. Because of this, it will be difficult to deliver food and other supplies for now.

In addition, the gas pipeline was also damaged. So, for some time, the microdistrict will be without "blue fuel."

Therefore, I urge people to evacuate to other districts of Kherson. There you will receive all the necessary assistance, including accommodation

- stated in the post of the head of the Kherson RMA.

"More details on how to leave will be provided by specialists of the regional contact center. Call 0800 101 102 or 0800 330 951. I would also add that our military controls the situation. Occupiers who try to take any action will be immediately destroyed," Prokudin added.

Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA02.08.25, 21:35 • 1258 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson