Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 15910 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 20281 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 31474 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 91667 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 236855 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 218300 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 116516 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 106380 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 202149 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75829 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 14884 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 5364 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 10504 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 15656 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 22953 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 15897 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 236828 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 128571 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 218277 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 144138 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 20281 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 51301 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 90626 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 107494 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 182751 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil

Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Power supply disappeared in Kherson after a missile threat warning. Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the causes are being investigated.

Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA

On the evening of August 2, in Kherson, after a missile threat warning, the power supply disappeared. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

The lights went out in Kherson. We are finding out the reasons!

- the official wrote on his Telegram channel

A few minutes before that, Prokudin reported a missile heading for Kherson.

Izium district de-energized after night shelling02.08.25, 06:36 • 3216 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson