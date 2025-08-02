Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
Power supply disappeared in Kherson after a missile threat warning. Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the causes are being investigated.
On the evening of August 2, in Kherson, after a missile threat warning, the power supply disappeared. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.
The lights went out in Kherson. We are finding out the reasons!
A few minutes before that, Prokudin reported a missile heading for Kherson.
Izium district de-energized after night shelling02.08.25, 06:36 • 3216 views