Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMA

On the evening of August 2, in Kherson, after a missile threat warning, the power supply disappeared. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

The lights went out in Kherson. We are finding out the reasons! - the official wrote on his Telegram channel

A few minutes before that, Prokudin reported a missile heading for Kherson.

