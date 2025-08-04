Strengthen Ukraine's air shield: Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for €500 million for Patriot missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Dutch government for providing a military aid package of 500 million euros within the framework of the American initiative. According to him, this is the first such support from a NATO country, which includes American weapons and missiles for Patriot systems. He wrote about this on his official Telegram page, UNN reports.

Ukraine, and therefore all of Europe, will receive more protection from Russian terror. I am sincerely grateful to the Netherlands for their significant contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield – I just discussed this with Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The 500 million euro package includes American weapons, including missiles for "Patriots". This is the first such step among NATO countries and at a time when Russia is trying to scale up its attacks. This will definitely help protect the lives of our people! - wrote the President.

Zelenskyy also noted that he is looking forward to Mr. Schoof's visit to Ukraine. In addition, he emphasized that such a decision by the Dutch allies was one of the practical results of the NATO summit in The Hague and thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for cooperation.

Recall

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.