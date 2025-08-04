Strengthen Ukraine's air shield: Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for €500 million for Patriot missiles

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 27660 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 29659 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 57223 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 93978 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 62416 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 65108 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 69908 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68658 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62290 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80667 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 33367 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 70738 views
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known12:44 PM • 18659 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 24381 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 28655 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 27637 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 57181 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 93938 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 235223 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 323369 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 12226 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 29192 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 24873 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 33830 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 344967 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Strengthen Ukraine's air shield: Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for €500 million for Patriot missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with a military aid package worth 500 million euros as part of a US initiative. It will include American weapons and missiles for Patriot systems.

Strengthen Ukraine's air shield: Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for €500 million for Patriot missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Dutch government for providing a military aid package of 500 million euros within the framework of the American initiative. According to him, this is the first such support from a NATO country, which includes American weapons and missiles for Patriot systems. He wrote about this on his official Telegram page, UNN reports.

Ukraine, and therefore all of Europe, will receive more protection from Russian terror. I am sincerely grateful to the Netherlands for their significant contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield – I just discussed this with Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The 500 million euro package includes American weapons, including missiles for "Patriots". This is the first such step among NATO countries and at a time when Russia is trying to scale up its attacks. This will definitely help protect the lives of our people! 

- wrote the President.

Zelenskyy also noted that he is looking forward to Mr. Schoof's visit to Ukraine. In addition, he emphasized that such a decision by the Dutch allies was one of the practical results of the NATO summit in The Hague and thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for cooperation.

Recall

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
MIM-23 Hawk
Mark Rutte
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy