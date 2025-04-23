Stole property worth over 120,000, fled to another region and got caught: a repeat offender was detained in Lviv

A 34-year-old man, who has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement for property crimes, was detained in Lviv for theft. It turned out that the day before he had also stolen property worth more than 120,000 hryvnias from an acquaintance from Khmelnytskyi region and left him a note with apologies. The perpetrator was informed of suspicion. This is reported by the Khmelnytskyi region police, writes UNN.

Details

A resident of Khmelnytskyi region turned to law enforcement with a statement that he had been robbed by an acquaintance. As it turned out, he had been staying with the victim for some time, and then disappeared along with the property of the hospitable comrade, leaving behind only a note.

One day, when the man returned home from work, he discovered that the guest had disappeared, along with all the gold items, a mobile phone and some other things for a total amount of almost 123 thousand hryvnias. Instead, the perpetrator left a note in which he apologized and explained that he did so because he needed money - the police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers also reported that the 34-year-old thief went to the Lviv region, where he was detained by local police for committing a similar crime. From now on, the thief faces from 5 to 8 years in prison.

Currently, investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, have announced a suspicion to the defendant under Part 4 of Article 185 (Theft committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for from 5 to 8 years - added the police.

