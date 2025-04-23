Stole property worth over 120,000, fled to another region and got caught: a repeat offender was detained in Lviv

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10946 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30212 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26870 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48389 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31986 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31385 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29615 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34282 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43896 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67980 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 66142 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67798 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 22915 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43870 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26635 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 30212 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26872 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 48389 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 44069 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67974 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 3030 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9606 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34866 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34374 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64234 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Stole property worth over 120,000, fled to another region and got caught: a repeat offender was detained in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3404 views

A repeat offender was detained in Lviv, who robbed an acquaintance in Khmelnytskyi region for more than 120,000 hryvnias, leaving a note with apologies. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison.

Stole property worth over 120,000, fled to another region and got caught: a repeat offender was detained in Lviv

A 34-year-old man, who has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement for property crimes, was detained in Lviv for theft. It turned out that the day before he had also stolen property worth more than 120,000 hryvnias from an acquaintance from Khmelnytskyi region and left him a note with apologies. The perpetrator was informed of suspicion. This is reported by the Khmelnytskyi region police, writes UNN.

Details

A resident of Khmelnytskyi region turned to law enforcement with a statement that he had been robbed by an acquaintance. As it turned out, he had been staying with the victim for some time, and then disappeared along with the property of the hospitable comrade, leaving behind only a note.

One day, when the man returned home from work, he discovered that the guest had disappeared, along with all the gold items, a mobile phone and some other things for a total amount of almost 123 thousand hryvnias. Instead, the perpetrator left a note in which he apologized and explained that he did so because he needed money

- the police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers also reported that the 34-year-old thief went to the Lviv region, where he was detained by local police for committing a similar crime. From now on, the thief faces from 5 to 8 years in prison.

Currently, investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, have announced a suspicion to the defendant under Part 4 of Article 185 (Theft committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for from 5 to 8 years

- added the police.

On Easter, he killed an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool, and then got into an accident: a man was detained in Odesa region23.04.25, 15:00 • 4680 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Lviv
