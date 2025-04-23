On Easter, he killed an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool, and then got into an accident: a man was detained in Odesa region

In the Odesa region, a man is suspected of beating his acquaintance during the Easter celebration. According to law enforcement, he struck with a fork, knife, and multi-tool until he was convinced there were no signs of life. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in a private house in the Tairove community of the Odesa district. A group of friends rented the house, which became the scene of the crime, to celebrate Easter.

During the drinking, a 33-year-old perpetrator from another region and a 32-year-old resident of the Chornomorsk community, who met on the same day through mutual acquaintances, began to argue.

"The conflict escalated into a fight, during which the older participant attacked the younger one with a fork, knife, and multi-tool that he had with him. The perpetrator struck the victim's body until he killed him. After confirming the man's death, the offender fled in a rented car," the law enforcement officers said.

The police also added that during the escape, the man was involved in an accident, crashing into a parked car. After the accident, as indicated, he left the car and fled into the yard of a residential complex, where he was hiding. That's where he was found.

The deceased was discovered by a woman who was also at the celebration, and she called for help. Law enforcement officials state that the preliminary cause of death is multiple chest injuries and heart damage. To establish the exact cause of death, the body was sent for forensic examination.

"Investigators detained the suspect under Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He confessed to the crime. The offender was checked for intoxication, and he was drunk. The perpetrator was notified of suspicion of murder. This crime is classified under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years," the police added.

In addition, a number of administrative materials were drawn up against the perpetrator, including for violation of traffic rules that caused an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to law enforcement, the maximum penalty provided by the sanctions of these articles is a fine of 17,000 hryvnias with deprivation of the right to drive for up to one year.

