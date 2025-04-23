On Easter, he killed an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool, and then got into an accident: a man was detained in Odesa region

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1698 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8060 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10973 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15002 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17497 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28198 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40354 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63614 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91734 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137855 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1m/s
21%
749 mm
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7970 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13756 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38104 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43201 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75101 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28872 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28691 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58777 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49328 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94359 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

On Easter, he killed an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool, and then got into an accident: a man was detained in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3522 views

In the Odesa region, a man is suspected of killing an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool during the Easter celebration. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.

On Easter, he killed an acquaintance with a fork, knife and multitool, and then got into an accident: a man was detained in Odesa region

In the Odesa region, a man is suspected of beating his acquaintance during the Easter celebration. According to law enforcement, he struck with a fork, knife, and multi-tool until he was convinced there were no signs of life. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in a private house in the Tairove community of the Odesa district. A group of friends rented the house, which became the scene of the crime, to celebrate Easter.

During the drinking, a 33-year-old perpetrator from another region and a 32-year-old resident of the Chornomorsk community, who met on the same day through mutual acquaintances, began to argue.

"The conflict escalated into a fight, during which the older participant attacked the younger one with a fork, knife, and multi-tool that he had with him. The perpetrator struck the victim's body until he killed him. After confirming the man's death, the offender fled in a rented car," the law enforcement officers said.

The police also added that during the escape, the man was involved in an accident, crashing into a parked car. After the accident, as indicated, he left the car and fled into the yard of a residential complex, where he was hiding. That's where he was found.

The deceased was discovered by a woman who was also at the celebration, and she called for help. Law enforcement officials state that the preliminary cause of death is multiple chest injuries and heart damage. To establish the exact cause of death, the body was sent for forensic examination.

"Investigators detained the suspect under Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He confessed to the crime. The offender was checked for intoxication, and he was drunk. The perpetrator was notified of suspicion of murder. This crime is classified under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years," the police added.

In addition, a number of administrative materials were drawn up against the perpetrator, including for violation of traffic rules that caused an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to law enforcement, the maximum penalty provided by the sanctions of these articles is a fine of 17,000 hryvnias with deprivation of the right to drive for up to one year.

In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident 22.04.25, 13:12 • 6792 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Odesa
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59